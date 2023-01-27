Pfizer Director Loses It When Confronted by Project Veritas About Vaccine Statements

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe confronted the Pfizer director, Jordon Trishton Walker, who claimed in an undercover video that the pharma company is “exploring” ways to mutate COVID to “preemptively” create new vaccines.

When O’Keefe sat down at a table with him, the man repeatedly asked what was going on and called the police.

During the interaction, he claims to have lied during the date with the undercover PV journalist to impress him. He then calls the police and says he’s surrounded by five “white people.” He also asks the restaurant to lock the doors to keep O’Keefe and his cameramen inside, calling them “insane people.”

“He’s obviously having one of the most outrageous reactions I’ve ever seen in the history of Project Veritas,” O’Keefe stated during the encounter.

When O’Keefe again tried to leave, he was prevented from doing so because the doors were locked. Things escalated and the director charges the PV cameramen and grabs their iPad.

Police finally showed up after O’Keefe and most of his crew left, though one stayed behind and showed them their footage of the interaction. The officer indicated if the Pfizer director had stayed he would have been arrested.

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS!



“I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.”



“You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

In this video:

-I was locked in a restaurant (possible Unlawful imprisonment)

-I was Assaulted

-Had our IPad destroyed

-Pfizer director said “I’m literally a liar”

-He confirmed hes Boston Consulting and Pfizer

-He said he’s trying to “help the public”

- pic.twitter.com/kIMCREEyyN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 27, 2023

This is what happens when a narcissist knows he's funked and there is no way outpic.twitter.com/NgwONk1AGP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2023

The Pfizer executive that @Project_Veritas caught admitting to horrific virus gain of function research had the gall to call police on @JamesOKeefeIII for asking him questions. I love how he says he feels unsafe but then demands to be locked in with James. pic.twitter.com/Sh1IEGUSkB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 26, 2023



