Don't Get Too Excited. Latest Jobs Report Shows the Biden Economy Actually Cooled
Nation Braces for Release of Police Footage That Led to Five Memphis Officers...
Mitch McConnell's 'Candidate Quality' Argument Just Got a Boost. Do You Agree?
Don Lemon Claims Florida Is Returning to 1950's Jim Crow
John Kennedy Stumps Biden Judicial Nominee With Questions About the Constitution
Pope Francis Isn't Wrong on This One
Senator Cory Booker's Dumb Comparison While Speaking Against Title 42
California Teacher Helps Students ‘Socially’ Transition Genders Without Parents’ Knowledge
Column Dismisses Violent Pro-Abortion Extremism As Pro-Lifers Face Surge of Attacks
Did Harmeet Dhillon Just Get the Boost She Needs for RNC Race With...
Transgender Rapist Will No Longer Be Housed in Women’s Jail
The Texas GOP Won Big, the RNC Failed to Deliver
Watch: The Incredible KJP 'I'd Refer You Elsewhere' Montage
'They’re Back' – Big Tech Money Working to Again Influence Elections
Tipsheet

Trump Warns About Biden Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Next 'Come the Nukes'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 26, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former President Trump on Thursday called for an end to the war in Ukraine following President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will send Abrams tanks to the country.

The 45th president argued that nuclear weapons would come following the escalation.

"FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "So easy to do!" 

As Townhall reported Tuesday, the Biden administration is reversing course with its decision to send 31 Abrams tanks. 

“To liberate [Ukrainian] land, they need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term," Biden said. 

The president insisted, however, that Russia shouldn’t see the move as an escalation of the war. 

“It is not an offensive threat to Russia,” he said. “There is no offensive threat to Russia. If Russian troops return to Russia, where they belong, this war would be over today.” 

His announcement came after Germany said it would be sending more than a dozen Leopard 2 A6 tanks - a move criticized by the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, who called the decision “extremely dangerous,” arguing it “shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation.”

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Stumps Biden Judicial Nominee With Questions About the Constitution Julio Rosas
The GOP’s Worst-Case Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Mitch McConnell's 'Candidate Quality' Argument Just Got a Boost. Do You Agree? Matt Vespa
Did Harmeet Dhillon Just Get the Boost She Needs for RNC Race With This Key Show of Support? Rebecca Downs
Project Veritas Drops 'Massive' Exposé on Pfizer Leah Barkoukis
Schiff Makes Good on His Threat to Keep Pursuing Power Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Stumps Biden Judicial Nominee With Questions About the Constitution Julio Rosas