Trump Warns About Biden Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Next 'Come the Nukes'

Former President Trump on Thursday called for an end to the war in Ukraine following President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will send Abrams tanks to the country.

The 45th president argued that nuclear weapons would come following the escalation.

"FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "So easy to do!"

BREAKING: President Trump slams escalation in Ukraine - calls for war to end



No other world leader is calling for this pic.twitter.com/8grdhPTT7j — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2023

As Townhall reported Tuesday, the Biden administration is reversing course with its decision to send 31 Abrams tanks.

“To liberate [Ukrainian] land, they need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term," Biden said.

The president insisted, however, that Russia shouldn’t see the move as an escalation of the war.

“It is not an offensive threat to Russia,” he said. “There is no offensive threat to Russia. If Russian troops return to Russia, where they belong, this war would be over today.”

President Biden "Today I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion...the Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world." pic.twitter.com/tCLxoKekFG — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2023

His announcement came after Germany said it would be sending more than a dozen Leopard 2 A6 tanks - a move criticized by the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, who called the decision “extremely dangerous,” arguing it “shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation.”