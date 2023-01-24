DeSantis Makes a Major Move Against Unions During School Choice Week
Biden Calls for 'Assault Weapons Ban' After Latest Mass Shooting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 24, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” after a mass shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday. 

“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence,” he said in a statement. 

“Yesterday, Senator Feinstein — alongside Senators Murphy, Blumenthal and others — reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21,” the statement continued. “Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe.”

On Monday, shootings that took place in two locations in Half Moon Bay took the lives of 7 people, while an eighth victim has life-threatening injuries. As Matt detailed, the media will likely gloss over the incident, as the suspect was a 67-year-old Asian male, who allegedly carried out the attacks against Chinese farmworkers.

The incident follows a separate recent mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, by a 72-year-old Asian man who allegedly killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration. Authorities now believe he may have been targeting his ex-wife.


