Schlichter: We're Halfway Through Biden's Reign of Error
If Biden's New Chief of Staff Has Same Power As Ron Klain, America...
Texas Governor Took a Brutal Shot at the Dallas Cowboys Last Night
Dick Durbin: Judiciary Committee in No Rush to Investigate SCOTUS Leaker
LA County Sheriff Gives Head-Scratching Description for Gun Found After Mass Shooting
Join Me in Supporting Ronna McDaniel
Top Democrat's 'Non-Binary' Son Arrested During Violent Protest Against Police
Fox News Analyst Kicked Out of Florida Restaurant...For Being Conservative
Biden Administration Places Blame on GOP for Record-High Border Numbers
Awful: Fox News Weatherman Violently Attacked in NYC Subway By Teens...Who Likely Won't...
It Looks Like There's Going to Be a Jeffries-McCarthy Showdown Over Committee Assignments
Judge Issues Restraining Order on Illinois Gun Control Law
Threats and Menaces as Iran Tries to Stop Blacklisting of Revolutionary Guards
Biden Keeps Undermining His White House's Own Talking Points on Classified Documents Scand...
Tipsheet

One Key Detail Is Going to Make the Liberal Media Bury the Recent CA Mass Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There was a horrific mass shooting in California over the weekend, but no one will notice for long. Unlike the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, which galvanized the Obama White House to push for gun control, cannibalizing the most critical period of his second term. It also failed. That’s not the point—what happened in Monterey Park, California, is no less tragic than any of the mass shootings we’ve witnessed over the years. Families are shattered, but the liberal media also has a part to play for their allies in the Democratic Party. 

You already know why this story isn’t going anywhere, or at least not getting the same intense reporting: the shooter wasn’t a white male. It was an Asian guy. The gunman is now dead, having committed suicide following an extensive manhunt. The shooting erupted as the local community gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year (via NBC News):


The suspect in Saturday night's Lunar New Year mass shooting in Southern California was identified Sunday after he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

"The suspect in that tragedy is no longer with us," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "He is no longer a threat." 

Luna named the man as Huu Can Tran, 72. The question why, however, in the attack that killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a Monterey Park dance hall, remained. 

"We still are not clear on a motive," Luna said at an early evening news conference Sunday. "We want to know."

Earlier, sources familiar with the investigation said the person in a white van subjected to a traffic stop in the coastal city of Torrance, about 30 miles from the violence, fit the description of a person seen at crime scenes in Monterey Park and adjacent Alhambra. 

Luna said authorities believe the deceased person is indeed the suspect seen at both locations. 

Authorities, including SWAT officers, surrounded and then breached the van, where the person was found dead in the early afternoon, Luna said. The vehicle had plates "that didn't belong on the vehicle," he said. 

A search of the van turned up "several pieces of evidence" that linked the suspect to the crime scenes in neighboring San Gabriel Valley cities, Luna said. A handgun was also found in the van, he said. 

Monterey Park police officers first responded to a dance hall, identified in government records as Star Ballroom Dance, after reports of a shooting came in at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Luna said. People were rushing out of the hall as officers went into the business.

Ten people were killed at the venue, and 10 others were taken to hospitals in conditions from stable to critical, Luna said. Four were being treated at LAC + USC Medical Center, the hospital confirmed. 

And yes, we know the Left and the media are hoping all these shootings have a white male suspect because they’re all programmed to tweet stupid stuff, like this from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA):

The sick part is that this serial embarrassment from their participation in identity politics makes these trip-ups a punchline.

“How white supremacy caused an Asian man to commit a mass shooting.” That wouldn’t be a shocking headline on sites like Mother Jones, Salon, or the Nation.

“An Asian man killed ten people in Monterey Park, CA. Why white supremacy might be involved.”

The number of insane, inaccurate, and outright delusional headlines to make this into a racial kerfuffle will be an exercise to look out for in the coming days. By Friday, this story won’t even be in the news, and I could be generous with that timeline.

 

 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Looks Like There's Going to Be a Jeffries-McCarthy Showdown Over Committee Assignments Rebecca Downs
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
If Biden's New Chief of Staff Has Same Power As Ron Klain, America Is in Trouble Spencer Brown
LA County Sheriff Gives Head-Scratching Description for Gun Found After Mass Shooting Julio Rosas
Biden Keeps Undermining His White House's Own Talking Points on Classified Documents Scandal Guy Benson
Texas Governor Took a Brutal Shot at the Dallas Cowboys Last Night Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It Looks Like There's Going to Be a Jeffries-McCarthy Showdown Over Committee Assignments Rebecca Downs