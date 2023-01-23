One Key Detail Is Going to Make the Liberal Media Bury the Recent CA Mass Shooting

There was a horrific mass shooting in California over the weekend, but no one will notice for long. Unlike the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, which galvanized the Obama White House to push for gun control, cannibalizing the most critical period of his second term. It also failed. That’s not the point—what happened in Monterey Park, California, is no less tragic than any of the mass shootings we’ve witnessed over the years. Families are shattered, but the liberal media also has a part to play for their allies in the Democratic Party.

You already know why this story isn’t going anywhere, or at least not getting the same intense reporting: the shooter wasn’t a white male. It was an Asian guy. The gunman is now dead, having committed suicide following an extensive manhunt. The shooting erupted as the local community gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year (via NBC News):

10 dead, 10 injured in Monterey Park, CA mass shooting. Sources telling @FoxNews that the incident in Alhambra, CA is* related to the mass shooting & that police believe they know who the suspect is. More to come. I’m headed out to scene. — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 22, 2023

There are no injury victims at the Alhambra location - only at the Monterey Park location. I’m told that the suspect was disarmed by a civilian at the Alhambra location. However, timeline of incidents still unclear. — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 22, 2023

Suspect description is a male Asian, per LASD Sheriff. — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 22, 2023

LASD Sheriff says they don’t believe the weapon used was an assault rifle, but are still investigating. — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 22, 2023





The suspect in Saturday night's Lunar New Year mass shooting in Southern California was identified Sunday after he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. "The suspect in that tragedy is no longer with us," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "He is no longer a threat." Luna named the man as Huu Can Tran, 72. The question why, however, in the attack that killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a Monterey Park dance hall, remained. "We still are not clear on a motive," Luna said at an early evening news conference Sunday. "We want to know." Earlier, sources familiar with the investigation said the person in a white van subjected to a traffic stop in the coastal city of Torrance, about 30 miles from the violence, fit the description of a person seen at crime scenes in Monterey Park and adjacent Alhambra. Luna said authorities believe the deceased person is indeed the suspect seen at both locations. Authorities, including SWAT officers, surrounded and then breached the van, where the person was found dead in the early afternoon, Luna said. The vehicle had plates "that didn't belong on the vehicle," he said. A search of the van turned up "several pieces of evidence" that linked the suspect to the crime scenes in neighboring San Gabriel Valley cities, Luna said. A handgun was also found in the van, he said. Monterey Park police officers first responded to a dance hall, identified in government records as Star Ballroom Dance, after reports of a shooting came in at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Luna said. People were rushing out of the hall as officers went into the business. Ten people were killed at the venue, and 10 others were taken to hospitals in conditions from stable to critical, Luna said. Four were being treated at LAC + USC Medical Center, the hospital confirmed.

And yes, we know the Left and the media are hoping all these shootings have a white male suspect because they’re all programmed to tweet stupid stuff, like this from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA):

White supremacy is so insidious that now Asians are shooting each other. https://t.co/FhJWFfUmXg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 22, 2023

So stop bigotry toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by…*checks police bulletin*…other Asians? pic.twitter.com/mqkMQEwsqt — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 22, 2023

The sick part is that this serial embarrassment from their participation in identity politics makes these trip-ups a punchline.

“How white supremacy caused an Asian man to commit a mass shooting.” That wouldn’t be a shocking headline on sites like Mother Jones, Salon, or the Nation.

“An Asian man killed ten people in Monterey Park, CA. Why white supremacy might be involved.”

The number of insane, inaccurate, and outright delusional headlines to make this into a racial kerfuffle will be an exercise to look out for in the coming days. By Friday, this story won’t even be in the news, and I could be generous with that timeline.