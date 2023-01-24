There Was Another CA Mass Shooting, But a Familiar Detail Could Bury the Story

As police continue investigating the motive behind the heinous mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, in Los Angeles County, another incident in the San Francisco Bay Area has occurred. The shooting also involves multiple fatalities—this time in Half Moon Bay, a city in San Mateo County. The victims are Asian, and the shooter is also an Asian male. The shooter was later arrested by police (via NBC News):

Deadly shootings in Half Moon Bay: https://t.co/cO8Ijo1blj



- 7 people dead; 8th victim with life-threatening injuries

- Suspect, 67-year-old man, taken into custody

- 2 separate shooting scenes pic.twitter.com/EP6MmuEh11 — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) January 24, 2023

The suspect in the Half Moon Bay shootings was taken into custody after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. A weapon was found in his car. https://t.co/qytdxQmNuE



[Video: Kati McHugh] pic.twitter.com/u6msObI6be — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 24, 2023

A suspected gunman was arrested Monday after seven people were fatally shot at two nurseries near a small city south of San Francisco, authorities said. The victims were found just outside Half Moon Bay, a coastal city of roughly 11,000 about 30 miles south of San Francisco, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told reporters. An eighth victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Corpus said. The suspected shooter was identified as Zhao Chunli, 67. Aerial video captured by NBC Bay Area showed Chunli surrendering to authorities at a sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay.

67 year old Zhao Chunli arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting. Authorities say at least 4 people shot and killed. More shooting victims possible at another location. City councilwoman Debbie Ruddock says victims are Chinese farmworkers. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/89e5r6DXjY pic.twitter.com/SdySXQs2eB — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) January 24, 2023

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said while addressing the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. https://t.co/SxzEGmETP3 pic.twitter.com/Bfk4Mkrj04 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 24, 2023





