Tipsheet

There Was Another CA Mass Shooting, But a Familiar Detail Could Bury the Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2023 6:25 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As police continue investigating the motive behind the heinous mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, in Los Angeles County, another incident in the San Francisco Bay Area has occurred. The shooting also involves multiple fatalities—this time in Half Moon Bay, a city in San Mateo County. The victims are Asian, and the shooter is also an Asian male. The shooter was later arrested by police (via NBC News): 

A suspected gunman was arrested Monday after seven people were fatally shot at two nurseries near a small city south of San Francisco, authorities said. 

The victims were found just outside Half Moon Bay, a coastal city of roughly 11,000 about 30 miles south of San Francisco, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told reporters.

An eighth victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Corpus said.

The suspected shooter was identified as Zhao Chunli, 67. Aerial video captured by NBC Bay Area showed Chunli surrendering to authorities at a sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay. 


It’s another tragedy that won’t get passed through the local circuit because, again, there’s nothing to weaponize against the GOP. The media may milk it for coverage, given that this is a classic if it ‘bleeds it ledes’ story, but I would hope liberals would think before they tweet stupid stuff, like how this is racially motivated violence. Over the course of a few days, two angry Asian men killed other Asians. It’s horrible, but liberal media outlets are probably beside themselves that the shooters weren’t rabid white supremacists. No white shooter was wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat—I know that’s what they want, but it isn’t here.

There’s no life jacket to be thrown to the Biden administration, drowning in a scandal over Joe’s classified document giveaway. Mr. Dementia, leaving state secrets in his garage and elsewhere, will remain the top news item.

