Tipsheet

Fox News Analyst Kicked Out of Florida Restaurant...For Being Conservative

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 23, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell said he was kicked out of a restaurant in North Miami, Florida, over the weekend because of his conservative views.  

“I can't believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren't politically aligned,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Outrageous.”

Speaking about the incident on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Caldwell called it a “grave injustice.” 

He explained that he was asked about his work at Fox News and whether he was a conservative. 

Caldwell wasn’t shy about it, of course, saying, "yes," and bringing up his book, "Taken for Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed."

"This was so problematic to this lady that she told me that I needed to get out of her establishment. If this was not the Jim Crow South, I couldn't tell how much of a difference," Caldwell told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"This lady stared me down the entire time that I was in a restaurant,” he added. “There's a target on the backs of people who happen to be black, who happen to be conservative, and it needs to come to an end.”


The restaurant addressed the incident in a statement on Instagram, writing, "their behavior and their words made other folks in the space as well as the one of us working very uncomfortable." Their discussion was a violation of the restaurant's "safer spaces policy," the restaurant said, claiming Caldwell and the group he was with "talked loudly...about women in degrading ways, as well as using eugenic arguments around their thoughts on Roe v. Wade."

Once his group was finished eating, the restaurant "told them that our views don't align, and that the language they were using was unwelcome in our space." 

Tags: CONSERVATIVE

