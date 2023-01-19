Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Wasn't Expecting This on His Walk in Davos

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was finally confronted with some tough questions during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week, while he was out for a leisurely walk.

Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini peppered the CEO with 29 questions—though he barely engaged with them.

As Levant explains, between him and Yemini, they asked “everything we have been wanting to ask…for three years—from how much he has personally profited from the pandemic, to how much he has paid others to promote his vaccines, to important questions about when he knew his vaccines didn’t actually stop transmission, and why he kept it a secret.”

Aside from saying "thank you very much" and "have a nice day," Bourla did not respond to any of the following questions:

When did you know that the vaccines didn't stop transmission?

How long did you know that without saying it publicly?

Why did you keep it a secret that your vaccine did not stop transmission?

You said it was 100% effective then 90% and 80%, then 70% — but now we know that vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that a secret?

Is it time to apologize to the world? To give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into a vaccine that doesn't work?

Are you ashamed of what you've done in the last couple of years?

Are you proud of what you've done the past few years?

You've made millions off the backs of people's livelihoods, how does it feel to walk the streets as a millionaire on the backs of the regular person at home in Australia, in England and Canada?

What do you think about on your yacht? What do you think about on your private jet?

Are you worried about product liability?

Are you worried about myocarditis?

What about the sudden deaths?

What do you [have] to say about young men dropping dead from heart attacks every day?

Why won't you answer these basic questions? No apology?

Do you think you should be charged criminally for some of the behaviour you've been a part of?

How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?

How many boosters do you think it'll take for you to be happy enough with your earnings?

Who did you meet with here in secret?

Will you disclose who you met with?

Who did you pay commissions to?

In the past, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again?

Are you under investigation, like you were before, for deceptive marketing?

If any other product in the world doesn't work as promised, you get a refund. Should you not refund countries that pay billions for your ineffective vaccine?

Are you only used to speaking to sympathetic media, is that why you don't know how to answer questions? (Rebel News)

Despite Bourla's claim on April 1, 2021 that his company's vaccine was "100 percent effective," the jabs soon showed they did not prevent transmission. Nevertheless, millions around the world were forced to get the shot to stay employed, go to school, and travel. And now, serious questions are being raised about their impact on health, with myocarditis and pericarditis being just one of the top concerns for adolescents and young adults who received the jab.

Watch the CEO as he's grilled with the toughest questions he's been asked to date about the vaccines:

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023



