GOP Lawmaker Hospitalized After 'Accident on His Property'

Rep. Greg Steube’s office asked for prayers for the Florida Republican in a statement Wednesday evening after the lawmaker was involved in an accident at home.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries,” the statement on Twitter said. “We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

According to Florida Politics, the lawmaker fell about 25 feet off his roof while doing “routine home maintenance.”

Steube was found at his home by a staffer to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican. Buchanan and Steube represent adjacent congressional districts and serve together on the House Ways and Means Committee. Buchanan’s staffer was actually in the neighborhood doing part time delivery work. Christian Ziegler, a former Sarasota County Commissioner, said later he understood Steube to recovering. “I just heard that even though Congressman Greg Steube is still in the hospital, he is doing well,” Ziegler tweeted. “Big relief to hear. Our country, state and local community needs him to recover and get back to fighting for us in Congress ASAP.” (Florida Politics)

Prayers from his colleagues quickly poured in.

Thinking of my House colleague tonight. Prayers to Congressman Greg Steube and his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/OmfNu2ENiQ — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) January 19, 2023

Sending prayers for Greg https://t.co/1QaqrAmzlz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 19, 2023

Jo and I are sending our prayers to @RepGregSteube and his family - we wish him a speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/CIWsSpkm5Q — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 19, 2023

Praying and pulling for my friend @RepGregSteube. We need you on the House floor and the baseball diamond! Blessings and healing to you Greg! https://t.co/VtWPitk7gh — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 19, 2023



