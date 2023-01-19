Democrats Once Again Resist A Supreme Court Demand That They Respect Our Civil...
Tipsheet

GOP Lawmaker Hospitalized After 'Accident on His Property'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 19, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Rep. Greg Steube’s office asked for prayers for the Florida Republican in a statement Wednesday evening after the lawmaker was involved in an accident at home. 

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries,” the statement on Twitter said. “We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

According to Florida Politics, the lawmaker fell about 25 feet off his roof while doing “routine home maintenance.” 

Steube was found at his home by a staffer to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican. Buchanan and Steube represent adjacent congressional districts and serve together on the House Ways and Means Committee. Buchanan’s staffer was actually in the neighborhood doing part time delivery work.

Christian Ziegler, a former Sarasota County Commissioner, said later he understood Steube to recovering.

“I just heard that even though Congressman Greg Steube is still in the hospital, he is doing well,” Ziegler tweeted. “Big relief to hear. Our country, state and local community needs him to recover and get back to fighting for us in Congress ASAP.” (Florida Politics)

Prayers from his colleagues quickly poured in. 


