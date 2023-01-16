Schlichter: Is This How the Democrats Get Rid of Joe Biden?
NY's Gubernatorial Race Was Never Supposed to Be Close. You Know What Closed...
Glenn Youngkin Has One Word for Fairfax Schools' Woke Equity Agenda
The Great Escape: Multiple Breaches at the Dallas Zoo Allowed Some Animals to...
Why Did NYC's Mayor Go to the Border? One Simple Reason.
The Left Is Setting Themselves Up to Win Either Way Regarding Biden's Document...
Eric Adams in El Paso: NYC Has 'No More Room' for Migrants
The Idaho Suspect, DNA, And Why Ann Coulter Misses the Mark On Crime...
Where Are the Visitor Logs to Biden's Home Where the Classified Docs Were...
The Documents Scandals: A Symptom, Not the Disease
LAPD Ripped for Why the Police Chief Just Banned the Thin Blue Line...
Schiff Weighed in on the Biden Doc Scandal...and It Doesn't Sound Good for...
GOP Rebels Deserve Credit For First Week Success
'The President Takes Classified Materials Very Seriously'
Tipsheet

There's Something Very Wrong With the New Miss Universe Owner's Message During 2023 Pageant

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 16, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The new global women’s empowerment era is here, declared the trans owner of the Miss Universe Organization over the weekend. 

“It has been 70 years that Miss Universe Organization run by men. But now, time is up, is the moment really, for women to take the leap,” said biological male Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip during the 71st Miss Universe 2023 pageant in New Orleans on Saturday. “Welcome to the new era of the global women’s empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe Organization. From now on is going to be ran by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women, for all women really around the world to celebrate the power of feminism.”

Critics pointed out the obvious. 


Jakrajutatip, the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, acquired the organization last year in a $20 million deal.

"Diverse cultures," Jakrajutatip continued, "social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, the force of good and of course the beauty of humanity."

Jakrajutatip also spoke about being "born as a trans woman."

“When I was born as a trans woman, I got bullied and sexually harassed by my own teacher when I was young,” Jakrajutatip recalled. “Plus, I was not accepted by society because they did not want to embrace my differences. But guess what? I chose not to surrender. I turned pain into power. And I turned life lessons into wisdom.” 


Tags: TRANSGENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Youngkin Has One Word for Fairfax Schools' Woke Equity Agenda Spencer Brown
Mitch Daniels for Senate in 2004! Kurt Schlichter
Dems Are Starting to Get That Biden's Press Secretary Isn't Built for Crisis Matt Vespa
Why Did NYC's Mayor Go to the Border? One Simple Reason. Matt Vespa
'The President Takes Classified Materials Very Seriously' Guy Benson
The Idaho Suspect, DNA, And Why Ann Coulter Misses the Mark On Crime And Civil Liberty Scott Morefield
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Glenn Youngkin Has One Word for Fairfax Schools' Woke Equity Agenda Spencer Brown