Dan Crenshaw Latest Insult Towards McCarthy Holdouts Has Got People Fired Up
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments!
Déjà Vu: Kevin McCarthy Loses on Sixth Ballot in Two Days
'Racist' Cori Bush: Byron Donalds 'Is a Prop' Who Supports 'Perpetuating White Supremacy'
Mayorkas: CBP Is 'Managing' the High Number of Illegal Crossings
BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Intends' to Visit the Border
China Vows 'Countermeasures' Against Countries Requiring COVID Test From Its Travelers
Attorney General Jason Miyares Answers Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Call to Investigate Thomas Je...
‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American H...
Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race
The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames
Eric Adams Blames His Woes on Bill de Blasio's Tenure as NYC's Mayor
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth and Fifth Ballots in Quest to Become Speaker
Team DeSantis Offers Advice to New Transplants Arriving in Florida From Blue States
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant
Tipsheet

China Vows 'Countermeasures' Against Countries Requiring COVID Test From Its Travelers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 04, 2023 3:15 PM
Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP

Beijing is pushing back on countries that have adopted a COVID testing requirement for travelers from China, threatening “countermeasures” against nations that are imposing the travel restrictions.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

The comments come as China is hiding the extent of its COVID outbreak after ending its harsh “zero COVID” strategy last month.  

The U.S. is among the countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying the requirement for a negative test or proof of recovery is necessary “given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC,” which the agency says is critical to “decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes President Xi Jinping should not be allowed to get away with infecting millions around the globe again. 

“Fifty percent of their population traveling. There is no reason we should allow the Chinese to do this again, to send Chinese-infected persons around the world knowingly infecting people all across the globe,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday. 

His comments came after about half of the passengers on two separate flights from China to Milan, Italy, tested positive for COVID late last month. 

“Just as in the spring of 2020 he sent people around the world who he knew were infected, he’s doing the same darn thing again,” Pompeo continued. “He’s going to infect millions more. We shouldn’t let that happen.”

Tags: CHINA COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race Katie Pavlich
Déjà Vu: Kevin McCarthy Loses on Sixth Ballot in Two Days Spencer Brown
First Catholic President in 60 Years Told Not Attend Late Pope's Funeral...Is This Why? Spencer Brown
Trump Delivered a Message to Anti-McCarthy Rebels, but They Know What He Meant Matt Vespa
The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth and Fifth Ballots in Quest to Become Speaker Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Boebert Says Shocking Thing She Thinks Trump Needs to Do in Speakers' Race Katie Pavlich