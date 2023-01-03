GM Sparks Outrage for Giving Grant to Organization That Promotes Transgender Ideology in Schools

General Motors gave money to an organization that provides elementary schools with books that promote transgenderism, a 2021 Social Impact Report from the company shows.

The grant was given to the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network’s “Rainbow Library Program,” which sends schools books that “feature LGBTQ+ characters, history, and themes,” its website states.

The GM report touts the group’s “innovative program” that “also provides ongoing support and professional guidance for educators to create inclusive, supportive and identity-safe classrooms nationwide.”

In addition to the Rainbow Library Program, GLSEN also offers resources for students and educators, such as its “Trans Action Kit,” which the group says is ideal “for the many types of events throughout the year around transgender and nonbinary issues.” The kit includes a guide for students on how to change “your name during your transition.”

“GM did not mention how much money was awarded to the pro-transgender group, but did it provide ‘$86.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofits working to help create inclusive solutions to social issues around the world’ in 2021,” the report indicates, according to The Epoch Times.

The move prompted calls for boycotts of GM on social media.

@GM we are officially done buying GM vehicles after this stunt. We’ll make sure all of our friends know also. They will drop GM like a hot potato. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/i3nVw2nkCP — Jackie Schroeder for State Representative (@JackieforMN) January 3, 2023

GM is basically a government controlled auto company! So guess who is making these decisions! — Roger Levesque (@RogerLe70672036) January 2, 2023



