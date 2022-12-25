Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022

The United States Census Bureau released data on Thursday revealing the states that experienced both population growth and decline.

According to a press release, Texas was the largest-gaining state in the U.S., surpassing the 30 million population mark due to net domestic migration, net international migration, and natural increase. Meanwhile, Florida’s 1.9 percent population increase made it the fastest-growing state in the nation.

In terms of population decline, Census Bureau data show 18 states experienced a decline, with California topping the list. The single biggest factor in this population decline was because of “domestic outmigration.”

Increasing by 470,708 people since July 2021, Texas was the largest-gaining state in the nation, reaching a total population of 30,029,572. By crossing the 30-million-population threshold this past year, Texas joins California as the only states with a resident population above 30 million. Growth in Texas last year was fueled by gains from all three components: net domestic migration (230,961), net international migration (118,614), and natural increase (118,159). Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022, with an annual population increase of 1.9%, resulting in a total resident population of 22,244,823. “While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states,” Wilder noted, “this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population.” It was also the second largest-gaining state behind Texas, with an increase of 416,754 residents. Net migration was the largest contributing component of change to Florida’s growth, adding 444,484 residents. New York had the largest annual numeric and percent population decline, decreasing by 180,341 (-0.9%). Net domestic migration (-299,557) was the largest contributing component to the state’s population decline. Eighteen states experienced a population decline in 2022, compared to 15 and DC the prior year. California, with a population of 39,029,342, and Illinois, with a population of 12,582,032, also had six-figure decreases in resident population. Both states’ declining populations were largely due to net domestic outmigration, totaling 343,230 and 141,656, respectively. (U.S. Census Bureau)

Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to convince freedom-loving Floridians to move to his state. The numbers now confirm his PR stunt failed.

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day -- but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida.



Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022



