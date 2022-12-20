Kari Lake to Get Her Day in Court as Judge Orders Two-Day Trial

Homicide Surged to Become Leading Cause of Death for Children During Pandemic
Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 20, 2022 8:30 AM
An Arizona judge ruled late Monday that two of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s 10 claims challenging her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs’s election victory can go to trial.

The two counts involve malfunctioning printers on Election Day and ballot chain of custody violations. Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson dismissed the eight other counts.

[Lake] will attempt to prove in a two-day hearing scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday that ballot printers malfunctioned in Maricopa County because of intentional interference by election officials and that ballots were improperly added at a county contractor that handles returned mail ballots.

A representative for Lake will be allowed to examine 150 ballots on Tuesday. […]

She faces the extremely high bar of proving not only that misconduct occurred but that it affected the outcome of her race. Thompson will make a final decision, which will likely be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court. (AP)

 Lake, who lost the race by a little over 17,000 votes, told Americans to “buckle up…this is far from over.”


