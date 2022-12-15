The One Video That Sums Up What's Wrong With Establishment Republicans

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner teared up during his tribute to outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the California Democrat’s portrait unveiling on Wednesday.

“You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her,’” Boehner said, getting emotional. “If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats.”

Former Republican Speaker John Boehner gets emotional while speaking at the reveal of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's portrait in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.



“My girls told me, ‘Tell the speaker how much we admire her.’” https://t.co/p9GWW02ufe pic.twitter.com/73VWTLnWhO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 14, 2022

The reaction from Boehner was no surprise given his penchant for crying, as Guy reminded. Still, his emotional display and remarks were criticized by Republicans.

in fairness, Boehner cries about everything — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 15, 2022

Seriously, try to imagine Nancy Pelosi crying over a John Boehner portrait while announcing to chuckles that her kids are Republicans. You can't. That's because many of those elected to represent conservatism can't even do so in house. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Boehner is a perfect example of why Republicans can’t stand Washington. There are no stakes for the elites. The terrible policies, the support for abortion until birth, the harm caused. None of it matters. It’s just one big cocktail club where they all cry for each other. https://t.co/iyMYVBVKYH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2022

My entire adult life GOP Leadership has been weepy controlled opposition managing the decline of the Republican Party.



No fight. Just retreat. And tears.



The fight for the soul of the GOP today is the fight against defeatism.



Boehner is a disgrace https://t.co/5kRGUpwchN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 15, 2022



