Tipsheet

The One Video That Sums Up What's Wrong With Establishment Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 15, 2022 3:35 PM
J. Scott Applewhite

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner teared up during his tribute to outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the California Democrat’s portrait unveiling on Wednesday.

“You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her,’” Boehner said, getting emotional. “If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats.”

The reaction from Boehner was no surprise given his penchant for crying, as Guy reminded. Still, his emotional display and remarks were criticized by Republicans. 


