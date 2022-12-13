Biden Creates Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism
Biden Creates Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 13, 2022 7:30 AM
President Biden announced Monday the formation of an interagency group that will develop a strategy to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other discrimination in America. 

“As President Biden has made clear: antisemitism has no place in America," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "All Americans should forcefully reject antisemitism – including Holocaust denial – wherever it exists."

The new group, which will be led by Domestic Policy Council staff and National Security Council staff, “will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans, address antisemitic harassment and abuse both online and offline, seek to prevent antisemitic attacks and incidents, and encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation,” she added.  

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault in 2021 were the highest ever recorded since the ADL began tracking them in 1979. 

The move comes after second gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a roundtable event discussing the rise of antisemitism in America, arguing there is an "epidemic of hate facing our country." 

"Words matter," Emhoff said. "People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud, they are screaming them."

Prominent figures like Ye have made headlines recently for a wide range of remarks, including denying the Holocaust and praising Adolf Hitler. 

Biden wasn't the only one to develop an interagency group to combat discrimination. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced on Monday the formation of a Department of Human Rights' Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, a task force that will "promote tolerance across New York."

