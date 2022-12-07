Warnock Pushes Voter Suppression Claims in Victory Speech Despite Record-Setting Turnout
Border Patrol Agent Killed in High Speed Chase With Illegal Immigrants
Enforcement First: 'Hard No' to Any Immigration Compromise Until Biden's Border Crisis is...
Lee Zeldin Announces Decision on RNC Leadership Race
Tucker Carlson Gets to the Heart of Congress' Atrocious Amnesty Plan
Dems Make Big Concession in NDAA
Does the GOP Enjoy Losing?
NBC Reporter Stumbles While Trying to Avoid Misgendering Alleged Colorado Nightclub Shoote...
There's Been an Update in Case Against Abortionist Who Performed Procedure on 10-Year-Old...
Time Magazine Explains Why You Can't Call Dems Election Deniers
New Evidence of Tainted Elections
Too Much Fluff Over Flavors
The Sad Decline of Our Military (And Our Country) Is Personal to Us...
'Respect for Marriage Act' is a Blatant Trojan Horse That Should Be Rejected
ESG Advocates Have Unhinged Priorities
Tipsheet

NBC Reporter Stumbles While Trying to Avoid Misgendering Alleged Colorado Nightclub Shooter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 07, 2022 8:00 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

NBC News correspondent Niala Charles struggled to avoid misgendering the alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, during a report on the criminal charges handed down to the biological male. 

Aldrich was charged with 305 counts after allegedly shooting five people and injuring others at a gay nightclub—Club Q—on Nov. 19, including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and bias-related crimes.

The story initially appeared to fit the mainstream media’s preferred narrative about the shooter and his motives until attorneys for Aldrich said he identifies as “non-binary” and uses “they/them” pronouns.  

As Spencer detailed, a footnote in the court filing said, "Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.” 

That led to some confusion during NBC's on-air report. 

“The defense says its client uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, which doesn’t indicate their sexual identity and clearly hasn’t stopped the district attorney with charging them with bias. Prosecutors say there’s a voluminous amount of evidence in this case to support those charges, and as for the penalties, in the state of Colorado, there isn’t a death penalty, so the suspect is looking at a possible life in prison. In court today, the suspect was in a yellow jumpsuit and significantly less bruised than when we saw them in their last court appearance and after two people charged him—them—and prevented them from doing even more damage, hurting even more people.”


Tags: NBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the 'Twitter Files' Rebecca Downs
There's Been an Update in Case Against Abortionist Who Performed Procedure on 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Rebecca Downs
Donald Trump's Political Death Wish Byron York
Tucker Carlson Gets to the Heart of Congress' Atrocious Amnesty Plan Matt Vespa
Time Magazine Explains Why You Can't Call Dems Election Deniers Matt Vespa
Raphael Warnock Wins Reelection in Georgia Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the 'Twitter Files' Rebecca Downs