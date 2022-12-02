Did Obama Really Just Say That About Biden?

Former President Barack Obama made a Freudian slip during a campaign event with Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election next week.

The comment came when the 44th president was making a comparison between GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and a “crazy” uncle present in many American families.

“We all know some folks in our lives, who we don’t wish them ill will. They say crazy stuff and we’re all like, ‘Well, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him,'" Obama said. “They’re part of the family, but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.”

Of all the names Obama could have chosen to describe such a person, he chose "Joe."

He coulda said Uncle Frank, but tellingly, Uncle Joe. https://t.co/e1fDCpKIY0 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 2, 2022

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up."



- President Obama — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 2, 2022

The remark came after Obama mocked Walker for telling a story about vampires and werewolves, referencing a film he had been watching.

"Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or werewolf. This is a debate that, I must confess, I once had myself. When I was seven,” Obama said, ridiculing the Republican.

“As far as I’m concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama said. “This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate.”