Pro-Life Activist Undertakes Daring Stunt to Save Baby From Abortion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 01, 2022 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A 22-year-old pro-life activist was arrested for trespassing in Los Angeles on Tuesday for scaling a 54-story Ritz Carlton to help save a baby from abortion. 

Known as the “Pro-life Spiderman,” Maison Des Champs climbed the skyscraper without any ropes or harness to raise money. 

“When Olivia found out she was pregnant she was immediately scared. With mounting bills and her boyfriend wanting nothing to do with the baby, Olivia felt she needed to schedule an abortion,” he said in an Instagram post. “She is a single mother to 3 kids and is 7 weeks along with her 4th. She lost her job and couldn’t keep up with rent payments so she and her children are on the verge of eviction. If that wasn’t enough, her car broke down and even though she is starting a new job in December, she will have no reliable transportation.”

Des Champs hung a sign that read “Support women, not abortion" on the building. 

He has previously undertaken such climbs in Oklahoma, San Francisco, Detroit, and New York City.

Des Champs' latest stunt was in partnership with Let Them Live, a pro-life organization. 

"In 73% of circumstances, women are choosing abortion because of financial burdens. Let Them Live raises money to relieve those burdens so women can choose life; women like Olivia who are struggling to make ends meet and feel that abortion is their only option," he said on Instagram.

"Let Them Live will ensure she not only receives financial help, but emotional and financial counseling and coaching as well so she can choose life and successfully get back on her feet," Des Champs continued. 

"The money I am raising is to cover rent, utilities and any other expenses that Olivia needs help with during her pregnancy, as well as support other moms that Let Them Live is working with," he added. 


