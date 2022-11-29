Parents Are Now Worried About Another Shortage…and the White House Has No Answers
House Democrat Who Had Just Won Reelection Dies
Xi Jinping’s Abrupt Reversal of Fortune Provides a Wake-Up Call and New Direction...
Why the Media Have Shifted Gears on the VA Walmart Shooting
NH Gov. Chris Sununu Says Trump's Announcement 'Fell Flat' and Shares Why He...
House GOP Should Ban Earmarks
The Good Men and Women of the FBI
All I Want for Christmas Is Total Partisan Gridlock
Trump Exhaustion Syndrome
Biden's Misplaced Emphasis on One Gun
Biden Again Wants to Ban Semi-Automatic Guns. When Will Fact-Checkers Apologize?
'Prep-Fire' for the 118th Congress
The Question Fools Don't Ask
Media's Unhealthy Obsession With Elon Musk Comes Back to Bite Them
Networks Inexplicably Continue to Give Adam Schiff a Platform to Tantrum Over Kevin...
Tipsheet

House Democrat Who Had Just Won Reelection Dies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 29, 2022 7:00 AM

Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who was reelected earlier this month, died Monday after “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013,” his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. 

The 61-year-old represented Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Rountree said. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” she continued. “Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) mourned his loss a statement, saying McEachin and his wife have been “wonderful friends” to him and his family for decades. 

"Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend,” he said. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, called him a “tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.” 

"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come,” she said. “May it be a comfort to his loving wife Colette, their dear children Mac, Briana and Alexandra, grandchild Gael and the entire McEachin family that so many join them in mourning during this sad time.”

Fox News's Chad Pergram explains how this affects the new Congress. 

Tags: HOUSE DEMOCRATS DEATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Media Have Shifted Gears on the VA Walmart Shooting Matt Vespa
The Question Fools Don't Ask Dennis Prager
Parents Are Now Worried About Another Shortage…and the White House Has No Answers Leah Barkoukis
Trump Exhaustion Syndrome Derek Hunter
Elon Musk Tweeted a Meme About CNN...Then They Melted Down Julio Rosas
Qualified Immunity Under Fire After Cop Flips Pregnant Woman's Car, Resulting in Lawsuit Landon Mion
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Media Have Shifted Gears on the VA Walmart Shooting Matt Vespa