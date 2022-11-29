House Democrat Who Had Just Won Reelection Dies

Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who was reelected earlier this month, died Monday after “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013,” his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement.

The 61-year-old represented Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Rountree said. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

“Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” she continued. “Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) mourned his loss a statement, saying McEachin and his wife have been “wonderful friends” to him and his family for decades.

"Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, called him a “tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”

"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come,” she said. “May it be a comfort to his loving wife Colette, their dear children Mac, Briana and Alexandra, grandchild Gael and the entire McEachin family that so many join them in mourning during this sad time.”

Fox News's Chad Pergram explains how this affects the new Congress.

2) McEachin becomes the 7th menber elected to the 118th Congress to die.



Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) died before taking office in late 2020, just after the election. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 29, 2022

B) New House breakdown for this Congress

432 members.



219 Democrats, 213 GOPers



Three vacancies: Former Reps. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) resigned and McEachin — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 29, 2022