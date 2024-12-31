We Have an Update on That Man Found With Burns at NYC's Penn...
CBS News Reporter Said This Was the Most Underreported Media Story This Year. She's Wrong.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 31, 2024 6:50 AM
Eric Lee/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Are they trying to play this card? They didn’t know what was going on with Joe Biden. They all knew. When Biden got steamrolled by Donald Trump in the June debate on CNN, the flurry of stories of journalists who admitted they didn’t seek out or dig deep into the president’s mental health out of fear of helping the Republicans or losing access were everywhere. It was pervasive. It was a cover-up, and with Biden about to leave, The Wall Street Journal, who did a lengthy expose on Biden’s mental decline, has a new piece noting Joe was cooked on day one of his presidency. 

The first lengthy piece from this publication got the ire of the liberal media, who later had to eat crow because Trump so thoroughly decimated him on the debate stage that Democrats launched a soft coup and booted him off the ticket in late July. So, CBS News’ Jan Crawford on Sunday declared that Biden’s cognitive decline was the most underreported 2024 story. That’s not correct (via Fox News): 

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford said the most underreported story in 2024 was concerns around President Biden's age, which came to a tipping point after members of his own party forced him to withdraw from the campaign. 

"That would be, to me, Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in a televised debate," Crawford said on "Face the Nation," the CBS Sunday show. "Unquestioned." 

Reports from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other outlets have revealed that some advisers close to the president have been concerned about Biden's health since the early days of his administration. The White House frequently dismissed questions about his abilities and even called videos that appeared to show Biden confused or out of step "cheap fakes." 

"It's starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations. It's been reported in the Wall Street Journal for four years, and yet he insisted that he could still run for president," she said.  

"We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years," Crawford continued, arguing that the added media pressure "could have led to a primary for the Democrats."  

Yeah, we’ve played this ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ game already, lady. We knew Biden was mentally degraded for years. Deepfakes aren’t a thing; it’s just Joe Biden being his usual dopey, drooling self. Biden’s unfitness for office was the most underreported story since 2020. That subject should have taken home the award every year we were subjected to this retirement home patient in the Oval Office. It’s another reason why no one trusts the media since Biden’s mental decrepitude was present for all to see.

