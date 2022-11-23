After Losing Bid for House Majority Whip, Here's What May Be Next for...
Ice Cube Confirms He Missed Out on Multimillion-Dollar Acting Gig Over COVID Shot

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 23, 2022 7:30 AM
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rapper Ice Cube confirmed on Monday that he lost out on a multi-million dollar acting gig because he did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Ice Cube confirmed he wasn’t offered a $9 million acting job for refusing the shot, confirming previous reports that he was set to co-star in the comedy, “Oh Hell No,” with Jack Black.

The singer and actor was supposed to star opposite Jack Black in the comedy "Oh Hell No." However, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, he decided he would rather step away from the project than comply with a production mandate to get the vaccine. 

The outlet reports that he initially agreed to be in "Oh Hell No" in June with the expectation that it would shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the director behind Netflix’s recent hit comedy "Bad Trip." However, it’s worth noting that production on the film was reportedly pushed back as a result of an injury that Black suffered while filming a bit for the final episode of "Conan." 

Sources told the outlet that by walking away from the film, Ice Cube turned his back on a $9 million payday. (Fox Business, Nov. 1, 2021)

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf****** jab,” Cube said. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. F*** that jab. F*** ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Later in the interview he clarified he wasn’t offered the role because of his position on the vaccine. 

“Those mother****** didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that sh*t at all. Nothing. F*** them. I didn’t need that sh*t.”

The comments begin around the one hour, 11 minute mark:



