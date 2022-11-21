Musk Responds As Only He Can to CBS' Virtue-Signaling Stunt

Twitter Chief Elon Musk had some fun with CBS’s decision to resume its Twitter use on Sunday, less than 48 hours after announcing it would pause its activity on the platform.

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the CBS News Public Relations team wrote.

🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

That announcement came after CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti announced Friday evening during a report on the social media giant, “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform."

Musk later followed up with a meme, writing, "Our love will never die."

Our love will never die pic.twitter.com/y5SldfAAt0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk wasn't the only one to mock the news organization.

CBS News has decided it's once again safe to use Twitter - but only for the moment!



They are continuing to "assess security concerns" and "monitor the situation."



If there are more outbreaks of free speech or hearing from people journalists dislike, they may retreat again. https://t.co/o0ZtgFshCk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2022

CBS’s boycott of twitter lasted about 60 minutes. https://t.co/ftPXSWMQXn — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 21, 2022

During that pause, everyone on this app was safe from misinformation. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 20, 2022