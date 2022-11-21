An Economy-Crushing Rail Strike Is Back on the Table Despite Biden's Victory Lap
Tipsheet

Musk Responds As Only He Can to CBS' Virtue-Signaling Stunt

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 21, 2022 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Twitter Chief Elon Musk had some fun with CBS’s decision to resume its Twitter use on Sunday, less than 48 hours after announcing it would pause its activity on the platform. 

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the CBS News Public Relations team wrote.

That announcement came after CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti announced Friday evening during a report on the social media giant, “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform."

Musk later followed up with a meme, writing, "Our love will never die."

Musk wasn't the only one to mock the news organization. 

