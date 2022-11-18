What's Happening With These Major Companies Is the 'Biggest Recession Signal You Will Ever See'

Big-name layoffs have cropped up repeatedly throughout 2022. But if it feels like more and more tech and financial firms are gearing up for massive reductions, you’re not crazy – it’s happening.

Between April and May 2022, the number of tech-based companies laying off workers more than doubled, while the number of laid off workers quadrupled. Since then, only September has seen the number of newly laid off tech employees fall below 10,000.

Though we’re only 1/3 of the way through the month, November has seen some of the largest layoffs thus far. While a “mere” 62 companies have said goodbye to workers, over 23,000 tech employees have lost their jobs this month. (Forbes)