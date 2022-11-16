Bus Carrying Migrants From Southern Border Arrives in Philadelphia
Leading Pro-Life Group Weighs in on 2024
Natural Law, Scripture and the Right of Self Defense
One Country Is Using This US City in Its Anti-Drug Campaign
Border Crisis: Title 42 Has a New Expiration Date
Texas Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Restrict Transgender Health Care for Children
Is Hogan Looking to Run in 2024?
Jon Karl’s Nonpartisan Bias, Politico Supports Biden’s Press Restriction, J-School Grads H...
New Polls in Multiple States: Here's Who's Leading Among 2024 GOP Voters
As Trump Announced His 2024 Run, Here's What Dems Were Up to
Why I’m Running for House Speaker
'It Begins': NY Fed and Major Banks Make Concerning Announcement
We Now Know Who Reportedly Fired the Missile That Hit Poland
What Michelle Obama's 2016 Election Remarks Say About the Democrats
The GOP Has Two Years to Get Ready for the Fight
Tipsheet
Premium

One Country Is Using This US City in Its Anti-Drug Campaign

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 16, 2022 11:45 AM
Screenshot via The Campaign Against Addictions/Government of Mexico

America has a drug problem affecting urban and rural communities alike, but in some Democrat-run cities, the epidemic has reached crisis levels. Places like Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood are among the worst in the country. Driving down the area's streets, you'll see open drug use, people slumped over, others looking like zombies, prostitution, crime, homelessness—you name it. While it's incredibly sad to see, Democrats, who have been in control of the city for decades, have done little to address the devastation. And now, one country is using it as a warning to its youth not to do drugs. 

In a national ad campaign, Mexico uses footage of drug users in Philadelphia in an effort to "inform young people of the damage caused to health by the consumption of chemical drugs," says Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While the city isn't named in the ad, it's easily recognizable from street signs in the background. 

The Philadelphia Mayor's office acknowledged the drug problem but pointed out it's not alone. 

"The opioid and overdose crisis in Philadelphia is part of a national and even international epidemic, and we agree it is important for everyone to understand, as this video notes, that all street drugs now present an elevated risk of overdose because of fentanyl's extreme prevalence," said a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney. "Having said that, it is always hard to see our city's people and neighborhoods portrayed in a limited and negative light. No neighborhood, and no person, should be defined by this tragic and widespread crisis."

Mexico is not blameless in the problem, however. 

While China is a major producer of fentanyl, "Mexico is becoming a major transit and production point for the drug and its analogues as well, and Mexican traffickers appear to be playing a role in its distribution in the United States," according to the Wilson Center. 

Tags: MEXICO PHILADELPHIA DRUGS

Recommended

'It Begins': NY Fed and Major Banks Make Concerning Announcement Leah Barkoukis
New Polls in Multiple States: Here's Who's Leading Among 2024 GOP Voters Guy Benson
Magic Cars John Stossel
Finally: The House Majority Has Been Called Matt Vespa
Republicans Better Get Good at What Democrats Do, and Quick Derek Hunter
Leading Pro-Life Group Weighs in on 2024 Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'It Begins': NY Fed and Major Banks Make Concerning Announcement Leah Barkoukis