Kari Lake Responds After Hobbs Projected Winner of Arizona Gubernatorial Race

The Arizona gubernatorial race was finally called Monday night, showing Democrat Katie Hobbs beating GOP opponent Kari Lake, but the Trump-backed candidate didn’t sound ready to concede just yet.

“Arizonans know BS when they see it,” the former television news anchor tweeted Monday evening.

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

According to Decision Desk HQ, Townhall’s election partner, Arizona’s current secretary of state won with 50.4 percent of the vote, a total of 1,266,922 votes, compared to Lake’s 49.6 percent, or a total of 1,247,428 votes.

The result came nearly a week after Election Day and after numerous problems with vote counting.

BREAKING: Maricopa County voters sound off on issues they faced voting on Election Day pic.twitter.com/Otedr1KKMg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 14, 2022

Lawyers for GOP candidates in the state filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County alleging “pervasive and systemic malfunctions of ballot tabulation devices and printers,” in Maricopa County, among other issues.

Some supporters of the Trump-backed candidate encouraged Lake not to concede.

Kari Lake: DO NOT CONCEDE! — TEAM USA 🇺🇸 (@__TEAM_USA) November 14, 2022

Hobbs, meanwhile, thanked Arizonans.

"Democray is worth the wait," she said on Twitter. "I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor."