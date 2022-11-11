Top Republican Endorses Trump Ahead of Expected Presidential Run Announcement

As many Republicans turn on former President Trump—some criticizing him in the aftermath of Tuesday’s midterm elections for picks that underperformed, while others are dismayed by him lashing out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans—one GOP leader is standing by his side.

House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is endorsing the 45th president’s expected run for president—the first member of the House or Senate leadership to do so.

“Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and it’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party. What the media fails to report is that we just won the midterms and flipped the House,” she told Breitbart.

Despite her claim, at the time of writing Republicans have not officially won the House majority.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she added. “I fully support him running again. Under his presidency, America was strong at home and abroad, our economy was red hot, our border was secure, our neighborhoods were safe, our law enforcement was respected, and our enemies feared us.”

She called on Republicans to unite around Trump, whom she said is “the most popular Republican in America.”

“We cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden’s failed policies that have led to the inflation crisis, border crisis, and crime crisis. It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance," she said. "Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today. President Trump has always put America First, and I look forward to supporting him so we can save America.”

Trump is expected to announce his candidacy Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.



