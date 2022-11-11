Trouble Brewing for McConnell as Rubio Calls for Leadership Vote Delay
Chaos at the Border and DHS: Mayorkas Tells CBP Commissioner to Step Down...
Josh Hawley: 'Washington Republicanism Lost Big'
Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ?
Convicted Murderer on Parole Reportedly Tried to Kidnap Child in NYC
Election Red-Linings
There Is No Soul Searching for Democrats
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Back to the God Awful Spin When It Comes to...
Maricopa County Election Official: It's Normal for Vote Counting to Take Days
Senator-Elect J.D. Vance Says Democrat Tim Ryan Never Had a Chance
Be Wise, Mr. Trump, or Begone
Top Republican Endorses Trump Ahead of Expected Presidential Run Announcement
Ex-Trans Teen Announces Lawsuit Against Hospitals That Performed Permanent ‘Gender-Affirmi...
Musk Issues a Warning About the Future of Twitter
To Our Horror, There's Something About Joe Biden That's 100 Percent True
Tipsheet

Musk Issues a Warning About the Future of Twitter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 11, 2022 9:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Twitter Chief Elon Musk warned employees on Thursday that Twitter’s financial landscape was bleak and that bankruptcy is a possibility.  

The news comes as top executives are jumping ship. Yoel Roth, who handled the social media platform’s Trust and Safety efforts, and Robin Wheeler, a sales Vp, have reported resigned, as have the company’s chief information security officer, chief privacy officer and chief compliance officer.

According to Bloomberg, the departures are “raising concerns about the company’s ability to keep its platform secure and comply with regulatory rules.”

The social network has a significant debt burden from the acquisition, and has seen a pullback from some advertisers that are concerned about Musk’s plans for content moderation. The Information and Platformer earlier reported Musk’s bankruptcy statement.

Musk also told staff on the call that the days of free food and other perks are over at Twitter’s offices, the person said.

In discussing Twitter’s finances and future, Musk said the company needed to move with urgency to make its $8 subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will want to pay for given the pull back by advertisers impacting revenue. (TIME)

Musk told employees on Wednesday there would be “difficult times ahead” for the company and put an end to remote work.  

The Federal Trade Commission said it’s watching the company closely.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” Douglas Farrar, the FTC’s director of public affairs, told Reuters.

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them,” Farrar added.

Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ? Spencer Brown
To Our Horror, There's Something About Joe Biden That's 100 Percent True Matt Vespa
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
Where Did It Go Wrong for Oz? Analysts Weigh in. Sarah Arnold
There Is No Soul Searching for Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Back to the God Awful Spin When It Comes to Midterm Results Messaging Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ? Spencer Brown