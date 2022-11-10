Kayleigh McEnany Has Some Advice for Her Former Boss

Ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hit the brakes Wednesday on talk of 2024 before all the midterm election races have finished and offered her former boss some advice.

“I know there’s a temptation to start talking about 2024 — no, no, no, no, no,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.”

“2022 is not over," she added. "Every Republican energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt, and that could go straight through the state of Georgia.”

Co-host Harris Faulker then questioned whether that advice extends to her former boss.

“I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely,” she said of former President Trump, who has been teasing a “very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.”

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff election on Dec. 6 after neither candidate met the 50 percent threshold in Tuesday’s election.

McEnany said no one in the party should announce a run until after that election.

"Do you see the former president, a need for him to go to Georgia?" Faulkner followed up.

While McEnany did not recommend Trump go, she does believe DeSantis could be helpful.

"I think we have to make strategic calculations,” she responded. “Governor DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state given what happened [Tuesday] night. You have to look at the realities on the ground and Herschel Walker. We have to win the Senate. That’s it, guys. Got to win the Senate."