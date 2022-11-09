AOC Turns On Democrats
Tipsheet

Why Massie Would Be 'Happy' With a Slim House Majority

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 09, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted that by the time Americans woke up on Wednesday, Republicans would control the lower chamber and Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be in the minority. That hasn't happened yet, of course, and far from the massive red wave expected, the GOP would be lucky at this point with a ripple. But not all Republicans would be upset about that prospect. 

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY), who won his reelection race on Tuesday, is looking on the bright side if Republicans can get even a slim majority in the House.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told reporters after midnight that he was “just as happy with a slim majority.” Then he illustrated why that narrow majority would benefit him but be tough on McCarthy and other Republican leaders. 

“I mean, look at what Joe Manchin has done in the Senate as the one deciding vote, right? I would love for the Massie caucus to be relevant. If there’s a one seat majority, my caucus has one person. It’s me. So I can decide whether a bill passes or not,” Massie said, noting that 218 seats means they have subpoena power. “I’d be the wrong guy if you’re trying to find somebody who’s heartbroken that we don’t have a 40-seat majority.” (Politico)

Often referred to as “Mr. No,” Massie has made a name for himself by standing up against bills that even have bipartisan support, such as on the coronavirus aid package and support for Ukraine. He’s also voted against every omnibus appropriations package Congress has passed because of the national debt’s “reckless trajectory.”


