AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

House GOP Leader's Speech Last Night Was Beyond Tone-Deaf

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Spencer was more fire and brimstone earlier this morning, but last night was an unmitigated disaster for Republicans. I don't want to hear the spin—it was a disastrous night. To say it was a disappointment would be an understatement. The Republicans had a fertile political climate to generate a wave election year and failed to capitalize, leading to Democrats being able to survive. The first sign of trouble was in Virginia's 7th and 10th congressional races. Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton survived their re-elections, killing any hopes of a red wave crashing into Washington. There were other bellwether races, but these were the surest ones that could point to a massive strung of pick-ups for the Republicans. 

Is the GOP still favored to retake the House? Yes, but we don't know how large it will be—it could be a barely workable majority next session of Congress. And it could come with a Democratic Senate. As of 4:30 am, The New York Times has the Republican Party's chances at retaking the lower chamber at 83 percent. Maybe that's why Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House Republican Leader, decided to deliver a brief victory speech, where he relished relegating Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to minority status. 

 

The speech oozed triumphalism, which was the tone we didn't need to hear. Florida was the only state which saw red-wave tangibles—everywhere else, the party got killed or faced an uphill slog to victory. McCarthy's address gave off the aura that 2022 was a throwback to the 2010 Tea Party wave. It wasn't even close, and this detachment from the situation on the ground is probably why we lost this year. We have some Republicans who cannot read the room.

Let's say the House Republicans' majority will be eight seats. The reckless Democratic Party spending will be curtailed. Still, given the rising crime, the high inflation, and the economic recession, Republicans should have been able to develop a compelling messaging campaign. Although unhappy with the economy and their financial situation, voters weren't convinced that the GOP could fix it either. The red wave turned out to be low tide, Mr. Leader. That's why 2022 was a bust for Republicans. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter