'Cringe Compilation': All the Desperate Dems, Activists Who Took to TikTok Begging for Votes

In their desperate attempt to reach young voters on popular social media platforms, Democrats and liberal activists have resorted to making embarrassing TikTok videos throughout this election cycle.
From Rhode Island state Sen. Tiara Mack twerking for votes over the summer in a thong bikini to the 44th president sitting on the floor next to “Under The Desk News” host Vitus Spehar last week, begging young people to vote, one sketch seems more cringeworthy than the next.
The compilation video, put together by Libs of TikTok, features California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Katie Porter, "science guy" Bill Nye, Rep. Tim Ryan, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former President Barack Obama, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Cory Booker, Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, state Sen. Tiara Mack, social media star Chris Olsen, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
As a warning, you cannot unsee this.
after watching this vid pic.twitter.com/wyWqG77KaQ— Stealthy🥷 (@StealthyRL) November 8, 2022
Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla called the trend among Democrats to make desperate pitches on the Chinese-owned platform "so embarrassing."
"I thought we were covering an election, but this turned into a reality show called America's Got Issues," he quipped. "It's so embarrassing. And you know what every one of those candidates has in common? They're going to lose. This is a desperate place to be, like the creepy older person trying to look hip to court the youth vote. All you're actually doing is getting your information stolen from China. Congratulations."
Using a CCP social media platform to debase yourself is really a sign of strength https://t.co/CKQgu3D8vw— ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 8, 2022