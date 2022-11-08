'Cringe Compilation': All the Desperate Dems, Activists Who Took to TikTok Begging for Votes

In their desperate attempt to reach young voters on popular social media platforms, Democrats and liberal activists have resorted to making embarrassing TikTok videos throughout this election cycle.

From Rhode Island state Sen. Tiara Mack twerking for votes over the summer in a thong bikini to the 44th president sitting on the floor next to “Under The Desk News” host Vitus Spehar last week, begging young people to vote, one sketch seems more cringeworthy than the next.