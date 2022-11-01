'The View' Uses Children to Make a Political Statement About Trump During Halloween Show

“The View” was criticized Monday for its Halloween special featuring children dressed in costumes relating to the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Two children dressed as FBI agents walked out with another boy wearing a toilet outfit that contained flushed documents with a “SECRET” label over it. He also donned a wig resembling former President Trump’s hair.

The trio represented the Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s residence when the FBI went to retrieve classified material sought by the National Archives and Records Administration and Department of Justice.

Designed to be part of the show’s “hottest topics” from 2022 theme, the costumes were met with laughing and applause from the co-hosts, with one exclaiming, “Oh, I love that!”

This is TDS on steroids. To do this with little kids. These people are beyond sick. https://t.co/ND6QeXilGG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 31, 2022

That wasn’t the only costume to make a political statement, however.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg wore a “handmaid” outfit with a robe that read, "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours.”

Another child also dressed in scrubs to be Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz holding vegetables, mocking the candidate for his crudités inflation video.