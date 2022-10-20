What Biden Did Last Week Tells Jordan It Will Be a 'Good Year' for GOP

Congressman Jim Jordan explained Wednesday he not only thinks Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance will defeat his Democratic opponent, but also knows it’s going to be a banner midterm election for the GOP.

First, weighing in on the Senate race in the Buckeye State, Jordan told Chris Cuomo on his new show NewsNation that Vance has “hit his stride.”

“I think his campaign is off to where they want to be, off to and running great,” he said. “And I think Tim Ryan, as J.D. points out, Tim Ryan has voted with [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, he’s voted with [President] Biden, he's voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which didn’t reduce inflation, actually made the problem worse.”

But how does Jordan know Republicans are in good shape come November?

“You know it’s a good year when Joe Biden has to go to Oregon to help the Democratic candidate for governor, a state we haven’t won in 40 years,” he said, “and you also know it’s a good year when Tim Ryan spent the entire summer acting like he was a Trump Republican.”

Biden traveled to Oregon last week to give some assistance to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, “who is in danger of losing in a state where a Republican has not been elected governor since 1982,” Reuters reports.