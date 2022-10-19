'Demonic': Stacey Abrams Stuns Critics With Argument on Inflation, Abortion

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams suggested abortion could be one way addressing inflation concerns.

During an interview on MSNBC, contributor Mike Barnicle acknowledged that “abortion is an issue,” but reminded Abrams that it does not reach “the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk.”

He wondered what the Democrat could do if elected governor to “alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters” about these daily economic issues.

But Abrams argued that abortion and inflation are related.

“Let’s be clear, having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs,” she said.

“For women, this is not a reductive issues,” Abrams continued. “You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child…we don’t have the luxury of reducing it, or separating them out.”

Abrams then went on to discuss what issues a governor can address, such as housing and education costs.

“But let’s not pretend that women — half the population — especially of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It’s only politicians that see it as just another cultural conversation,” she added.

Cont'd: "You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. And so these are — it’s — it’s important for us to have both, and conversations" https://t.co/BwqPqW3ASs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2022

This is the Democratic Party.



Demonic. https://t.co/tQpBgXjXes — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 19, 2022

Wow what a ghoulish construct.



Children are expensive, so let’s get rid of them?! https://t.co/wV4xfT72GK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 19, 2022

Despicable.



I can’t believe this needs to be said, but ending a human life is not the solution for inflation. https://t.co/Ign36R3GzU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 19, 2022

Democrats’ current midterm argument is: elect more Democrats so we can have more late-term abortions of healthy children to offset the cost of Democrat-caused inflation. https://t.co/oV0Unz9Tev — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 19, 2022







