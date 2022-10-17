Multibillionaire Buys Conservative Social Media Site

When news broke in April that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was buying Twitter, conservatives were overjoyed at the prospect of free speech coming back to the social media platform, which saw not only former President Trump banned, but a number of other influential conservative accounts kicked off the site, too. Assuming the deal is finalized, Twitter will stand out among other prominent social media sites currently run by leftists where conservatives will be able to take part in the national dialogue. But what if it weren’t alone?

Sure, other conservative social media sites have tried to enter the market, but none have thus far achieved the status Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others have. That could change with the recent deal a multibillionaire just made to purchase Parler.

The company on Monday announced a deal with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to purchase the site.

“Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment,” the statement reads.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech," said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer, who is married to Candace Owens. "Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

Owens and Ye have made headlines recently for wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts to the Paris Fashion Week.