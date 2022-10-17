Tipsheet

Liberal Media Have a Sudden Change of Heart on Expanded Voting Access

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 17, 2022 10:35 AM

The left has suddenly changed its tune on mail-in voting now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order expanding ballot access to residents of three counties heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, the Governor signed Executive Order 22-234, which will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties,” the governor’s office announced last week. 

Early voting will be extended to residents of these counties from Oct. 24 through Nov. 8, and more early voting locations will be designated. Given that countless homes were destroyed by the storm, displaced voters in these counties can also request that their mail-in ballot be mailed to a location other than their listed residence, though an appropriate form of ID will still be required.  

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of State has worked with Florida’s Supervisors of Elections and Governor DeSantis to ensure that the 2022 General Election is administered as efficiently and securely as possible across the state and in the counties that received the heaviest damage,” said Byrd. “Florida will continue to lead the way in elections administration in 2022, and I am grateful for and confident that our local elections officials will have all of the resources and support they need to run another successful election.”

But liberal media accused the governor of politicizing the expanded access. 

Conservatives, including DeSantis reelection campaign rapid response director, Christina Pushaw, pushed back on the accusations. 


