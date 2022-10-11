Tulsi Gabbard Leaves the Democratic Party

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party and invited others who “can no longer stomach the direction” the ideologues in charge are taking the country to join her.

In a video posted on Twitter, Gabbard excoriated the Democratic Party, denouncing it as an “elitist cabal of warmongers,” guided by wokeness and committed to fracturing the nation.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," she said.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party," Gabbard added. "If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me."

…hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

…in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

The announcement kicked off the first episode of her new podcast, the Tulsi Gabbard Show.