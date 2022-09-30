Fetterman Scrubs a BLM Section of His Campaign Website

Amid criticism for being soft on crime, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman removed a reference to Black Lives Matter on his campaign website.

Archived versions show a section under the “issues” category that touted his commitment to BLM.

“John served as mayor of a city that’s more than 80% Black, and has championed the idea that Black lives matter since long before it became a hashtag," the site previously read.

His campaign said the section was removed during an overhaul of the campaign site.

"The one section you seem to be referencing was removed when we updated and greatly expanded our issues page weeks ago," Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello told Fox News Digital, pointing out there was still a video on the website discussing gun violence in which the Democrat says he never saw concern in the past about “black lives mattering.”

"Voters deserve to know where we stand, and we're proud that we spell out our platform clearly on our website,” Calvello added.

In the last several years Fetterman has taken a strong stand in support of BLM. As Julio reported, he even downplayed or excused the destructive riots that ensued after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld argued Fetterman’s embrace of BLM was a “protection racket” after an incident in 2013 when he chased down an innocent black jogger and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, suspecting him of committing a crime.

"The only reason why he was supporting BLM, it's not a contradiction, it was a protection racket," Gutfeld said. "He did precisely the worst thing you could do to an unarmed, innocent Black man, and what he figured...was, I'll just support BLM and that will get me coverage. That's starting to fall apart."