Eric Adams Blasted After Latest Comment Knocking Kansas

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was blasted over his recent comments knocking the Midwest when he argued Kansas “doesn’t have a brand.”

According to the progressive Democrat, New York’s “brand” is recognized all over the world—a statement prompted by his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where he said he was recognized because of the city’s “brand.”

“Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” Adams said, laughing. “When you go there, OK, you from Kansas, no … but New York has a brand.”

Twitter users unleashed on Adams for the comment.

Mayor Adams brand? Crime, Violence, and crushing taxes. Kansas brand? Nation's breadbasket and aviation capital of the world, all powered by hard-working, decent people who put family, faith, and community first. https://t.co/Noa3scja1j — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 27, 2022

Kansas has KS wheat, Jayhawk basketball, KS beef, and the Wizard of Oz.



What’s New York Mayor Adams’ brand? Violence, murder, homelessness, and high taxes?



I’ll take Kansas any day. https://t.co/YwAgB3f4f9 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 27, 2022

New York's brand is that it's a violent shithole. https://t.co/8HiTt59lvx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 29, 2022

Sir they are 4-0 and the coastal elites are afraid to rank them https://t.co/v7v71cKNYC — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 27, 2022

They hate you https://t.co/BIMWRjjqyW — Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2022

People in big cities actually believe this. Trust me



Born and raised in Los Angeles, the elites in the city genuinely think the rest of the states are full of sub-humans



They don't even try to understand other worldview and think they are better even w/ the homelessness & crime https://t.co/GDeYkARTe3 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 27, 2022

NYC brand in 2022:

Whole city smells like pee.

Criminals roam free.

Grown men whip it out on the regular in front of passerby minors.

Addicts shoot up in broad daylight on once-safe streets.

You grossly over-pay for a shithole apartment you’re afraid to walk home to at night. https://t.co/gRqrDUGUUF — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 27, 2022