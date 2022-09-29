Kansas

Eric Adams Blasted After Latest Comment Knocking Kansas

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 29, 2022 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was blasted over his recent comments knocking the Midwest when he argued Kansas “doesn’t have a brand.”

According to the progressive Democrat, New York’s “brand” is recognized all over the world—a statement prompted by his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where he said he was recognized because of the city’s “brand.”

“Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” Adams said, laughing. “When you go there, OK, you from Kansas, no … but New York has a brand.”

Twitter users unleashed on Adams for the comment.

