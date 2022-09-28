Joe Biden

DeSantis Addresses the Phone Call Saga With Biden, Then KJP Makes an Announcement

Posted: Sep 28, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden finally got around to calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Hurricane Ian, which is barreling towards the Sunshine State, after dragging his feet on the matter for days. 

As Townhall reported Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said no call to the Republican governor had taken place or was planned, but that none was needed to initiate a federal response to help Floridians. It was juvenile not to call DeSantis and it only got more so when KJP announced Biden had managed to call three Florida mayors in the hurricane’s path. 

DeSantis, for his part, handled the situation like an adult and reminded the White House “there’s no time for pettiness” when a Category 4 hurricane is en route and people's lives are at stake. 

“I’m happy to brief the president if he’s interested in hearing what we’re doing in Florida,” DeSantis said. “You’ve got people’s lives at stake…no time for pettiness, we’ve gotta work together to make sure we’re doing the best job for them. So, my phone line is open.”

The president finally took a hint that it's time to act like a leader and put his political differences with DeSantis aside. 

On Tuesday evening, Jean-Pierre announced a call had taken place.

Most Popular