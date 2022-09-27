Lawmakers Eager to Send Billions More to Ukraine As US Soldiers Advised to Go on Food Stamps

Lawmakers are scrambling to avoid a government shutdown on Friday, and while disagreements remain—such as on Sen. Joe Manchin’s energy permitting reform legislation—one area most members of Congress agree on is sending billions more to Ukraine.

Included in the stop-gap spending bill that funds the federal government through mid-December is nearly $12 billion in economic aid for the war-torn country. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army is advising soldiers struggling amid inflation to go on food stamps.

Upcoming vote on US "government funding" includes massive funding for war in Ukraine: $4.5 billion to arm Ukraine and replenish US stocks; $2.7 billion to continue military and intelligence support -- i.e. fighting the war by proxy; and ship another $3.6 billion worth of weapons. pic.twitter.com/Oraa92AiPM — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) September 23, 2022

Give Ukraine $12B. Only fund US border patrol with $4.9B. Ok, got it. https://t.co/bWO26bmZrh — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) September 27, 2022

Securing the funds comes after a request from the White House, which wants to see $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance for Ukraine. This comes in addition to the already $53 billion in aid Congress has already approved for the country, according to the Associated Press. If passed, this will mean U.S. spending on the war in Ukraine is nearly as much as Russia’s annual military budget for 2021 of $65.9 billion.

While many lawmakers are perfectly content to continue funding the war in Ukraine, some have spoken out.