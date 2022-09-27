Karine Jean-Pierre Has Her Predecessor's Words Thrown Back at Her

After transitioning from the administration’s mouthpiece to a talking head on MSNBC, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is telling it like it is about Democrats’ midterm chances. If the election is a referendum on her former boss, Democrats will lose. She also warned that “crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats.”

Those comments caused a headache for current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday when Fox News’s Peter Doocy pressed her to explain.

“Why would she say that,” he wondered.

Jean-Pierre countered by disagreeing with Doocy’s “characterization of what she actually said,” despite quoting her.

She then went off on a tangent about Medicare and Social Security and never addressed his question at all.

Earlier, she also dodged his question about whether President Biden thinks America’s big cities are safe.

“It is not — it is not a — it is not a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ question; it is very much a question of what has he done,” Jean-PIerre responded, pointing to her earlier remarks about the American Rescue Plan.

“This is a President who has secured historic funding to make sure that law enforcement has what it needs — is especially — and he was able to do this in the face of opposition from Republicans.”