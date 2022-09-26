Even Psaki Knows Democrats Are Toast

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not deliver good news for Democrats during an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday.
Psaki warned Democrats that if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on President Joe Biden, they will lose.
WATCH: If the election is about which side is the most extreme, Democrats will win, @jrpsaki says. If it's a referendum on the president, they'll lose, she says.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 25, 2022
"Yes the economy is hanging over everything, but you do have to look at state-by-state factors." pic.twitter.com/wC9hj3MX5T
With the midterm elections just six weeks away, Biden's approval rating is sitting at 39 percent as inflation, the economy and crime continue to be the top issues for voters.
?? Congressional Democrats have a toxic Biden problem…— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 25, 2022
Joe Biden’s Job Approval:
39% approve
53% disapprove
On the most important issues, voters back Republicans:
Economy R+16
Inflation R+19
Crime R+14 https://t.co/I0kF2k2QFY
Top Voter Midterm Issues - Independent Voters Only— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 19, 2022
Concerned (C), Very Concerned (VC)
5 - The Economy: 81% C, 60% VC
4 - Inflation: 85% C, 57% VC
3- High Gas Prices: 85% C, 55% VC
2 - Violent Crime: 84% C, 62% VC
1 - Energy Policy: 84% C, 50% VC pic.twitter.com/DtWwwvxB8F
Plus, new polling shows Republicans have a signifiant lead on the generic ballot.
ABC/WP POLL: Republicans hold 21 point lead on generic ballot in Battleground Districts* (RV)— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 25, 2022
Republicans 55% (+21)
Democrats 34%
*Competitive districts rated by 538 (neither solid R or Solid D)
908 RV | 09/18-21 | D27/R26/I37https://t.co/rL40qh8M1V pic.twitter.com/vmCk85J4Ou
2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Polling among LIKELY voters (09/07-21)— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 25, 2022
ABC/WP
GOP — 51% (+5)
Dem — 46%
CBS/YouGov
GOP — 46% (+1)
Dem — 45%
McLaughlin (R)
GOP — 48% (+4)
Dem — 44%
Data for Progress (D)
GOP — 47% (+2)
Dem — 45%
Trafalgar Group
GOP — 48% (+6)
Dem — 42%Y pic.twitter.com/AzOgBosgMc