Even Psaki Knows Democrats Are Toast

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not deliver good news for Democrats during an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday.

Psaki warned Democrats that if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on President Joe Biden, they will lose.

WATCH: If the election is about which side is the most extreme, Democrats will win, @jrpsaki says. If it's a referendum on the president, they'll lose, she says.



"Yes the economy is hanging over everything, but you do have to look at state-by-state factors."

With the midterm elections just six weeks away, Biden's approval rating is sitting at 39 percent as inflation, the economy and crime continue to be the top issues for voters.

?? Congressional Democrats have a toxic Biden problem…



Joe Biden’s Job Approval:

39% approve

53% disapprove



On the most important issues, voters back Republicans:

Economy R+16

Inflation R+19

Economy R+16
Inflation R+19
Crime R+14

Top Voter Midterm Issues - Independent Voters Only



Concerned (C), Very Concerned (VC)



5 - The Economy: 81% C, 60% VC

4 - Inflation: 85% C, 57% VC

3- High Gas Prices: 85% C, 55% VC

2 - Violent Crime: 84% C, 62% VC

1 - Energy Policy: 84% C, 50% VC pic.twitter.com/DtWwwvxB8F — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 19, 2022

Plus, new polling shows Republicans have a signifiant lead on the generic ballot.

ABC/WP POLL: Republicans hold 21 point lead on generic ballot in Battleground Districts* (RV)



Republicans 55% (+21)

Democrats 34%



*Competitive districts rated by 538 (neither solid R or Solid D)



*Competitive districts rated by 538 (neither solid R or Solid D)

908 RV | 09/18-21 | D27/R26/I37