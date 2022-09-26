Joe Biden

Even Psaki Knows Democrats Are Toast

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Even Psaki Knows Democrats Are Toast

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not deliver good news for Democrats during an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday. 

Psaki warned Democrats that if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on President Joe Biden, they will lose. 

With the midterm elections just six weeks away, Biden's approval rating is sitting at 39 percent as inflation, the economy and crime continue to be the top issues for voters. 

Plus, new polling shows Republicans have a signifiant lead on the generic ballot. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden Adviser's Remarks About MAGA Republicans Are a Sign of Desperation
Matt Vespa
Biden's False Claims Get Called Out by CNN
Leah Barkoukis
Pollster Suggests GOP Support Could Again Be Understated In Polls. Here's Why
Scott Morefield
Face It Newsom, You'll Never Be DeSantis
Sarah Arnold

Liz Cheney Reveals What Will Drive Her Away From Being a Republican
Sarah Arnold
Peter Doocey and Jean-Pierre Get Into Heated Exchange Once Again
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular