Pfizer CEO Gets COVID Two Months in a Row...Twitter Users Have Some Thoughts

Pfizer CEO Anthony Bourla announced Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19, less than two months after a previous infection.
“I’m feeling well & symptom free,” he wrote on Twitter, noting that he did not receive the bivalent booster yet.
“While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us," added Bourla, who has already received four doses of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.— Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022
Twitter users had a field day with the news.
September 24, 2022
CEO of Pfizer had four shots of mRNA, but then caught COVID twice in the past two months. Do the shots interfere with your natural immune response to COVID? https://t.co/Fq22oDzwqL— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 24, 2022
Symptom free and feeling well and you tested yourself? Unbelievable— Glen Gleeson (@mybollix) September 24, 2022
Impossible. pic.twitter.com/4MLilaSDfe— 100 Proof ?? (@ChampionCapua) September 24, 2022
He had covid in August despite being vaccinated. Took Paxlovid. Now he has covid again a mere few weeks later. @AlbertBourla your products don’t work. Time to admit it. https://t.co/BlE9h20fjU— Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) September 25, 2022
It’s like selling “puncture proof tires”— DVRK ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) September 25, 2022
by saying you have flat tire on your car because your last “puncture proof tire” just popped on the highway
so you’re excited to go get a replacement “puncture proof tire” so that you don’t have to worry about having a flat tire again https://t.co/6V9Z0bcN6t
The CEO of Pfizer caught Covid twice in less than three months.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 24, 2022
It must be because he hasn’t had the “bivalent booster” yet, thanks to silly CDC guidelines.
He thinks we’re all stupid. https://t.co/oLf92DscUL
"100% effective"— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 24, 2022
?? https://t.co/tVO7slklLF pic.twitter.com/yVT23IuB3P
Wow, Covid hits head of Covid vaccine maker Pfizer twice in the past few months, despite him getting many shots... And he implies his takeaway is: he only wishes he could have gotten another booster if only CDC guidelines had allowed it?— Sharyl Attkisson?????? (@SharylAttkisson) September 25, 2022
Honestly, y'all... https://t.co/tiGx2plIkK pic.twitter.com/lhLiecMs87