Pfizer CEO Gets COVID Two Months in a Row...Twitter Users Have Some Thoughts

Pfizer CEO Anthony Bourla announced Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19, less than two months after a previous infection.

“I’m feeling well & symptom free,” he wrote on Twitter, noting that he did not receive the bivalent booster yet.

“While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us," added Bourla, who has already received four doses of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

Twitter users had a field day with the news.

CEO of Pfizer had four shots of mRNA, but then caught COVID twice in the past two months. Do the shots interfere with your natural immune response to COVID? https://t.co/Fq22oDzwqL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 24, 2022

Symptom free and feeling well and you tested yourself? Unbelievable — Glen Gleeson (@mybollix) September 24, 2022

He had covid in August despite being vaccinated. Took Paxlovid. Now he has covid again a mere few weeks later. @AlbertBourla your products don’t work. Time to admit it. https://t.co/BlE9h20fjU — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) September 25, 2022

It’s like selling “puncture proof tires”



by saying you have flat tire on your car because your last “puncture proof tire” just popped on the highway



so you’re excited to go get a replacement “puncture proof tire” so that you don’t have to worry about having a flat tire again https://t.co/6V9Z0bcN6t — DVRK ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) September 25, 2022

The CEO of Pfizer caught Covid twice in less than three months.



It must be because he hasn’t had the “bivalent booster” yet, thanks to silly CDC guidelines.



He thinks we’re all stupid. https://t.co/oLf92DscUL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 24, 2022