Pfizer CEO Gets COVID Two Months in a Row...Twitter Users Have Some Thoughts

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File

Pfizer CEO Anthony Bourla announced Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19, less than two months after a previous infection.

“I’m feeling well & symptom free,” he wrote on Twitter, noting that he did not receive the bivalent booster yet.  

“While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us," added Bourla, who has already received four doses of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine. 

Twitter users had a field day with the news. 

