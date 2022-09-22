Poll: Majority of Democrats Believe Sanctuary Cities Should Share the Burden of Illegal Immigration

While the busing of migrants to sanctuary locations across the country may be unpopular among Democrat politicians and wealthy progressives, Republican governors argue it's necessary because border towns are overwhelmed. Now, a new poll from CRC Research survey conducted for the 85 Fund shows a majority of likely U.S. voters agrees with that sentiment.



“In order to manage the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border, the state of Texas has sent buses of immigrants to other states and sanctuary cities including Chicago, New York City, and Washington DC,” the poll’s question reads. “Do you agree or disagree that sanctuary cities should have to share the burden of dealing with these illegals and not just the border states?”

The survey found that 63 percent of likely voters agreed the burden of illegal immigration should be shouldered by more than just border states. Nearly 25 percent disagreed, while 12 percent were not sure or did not answer the question.

Broken down by party affiliation, a majority of Democrats, 51 percent, agreed, while 78 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of independents also expressed their support.

The survey, first reported by National Review, was conducted between Sept. 14-18 among 1,600 likely voters.

As Biden administration officials continue to insist the border is secure, Republican governors have increased the publicity surrounding the issue by sending migrants not just to sanctuary cities, but dropping them off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence as well as sending them to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were promptly sent away to Joint Base Cape Cod. The migrants are now suing, but Gov. DeSantis’s office said there was no coercion.

"The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis. The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned – and these activists didn’t care about them then," said a statement from the Republican governor’s office. "Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours."