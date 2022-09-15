What Just Happened Outside VP Harris's Residence May Have Her Rethinking 'Secure' Border Comments

Two buses full of illegal immigrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning.

The 75-100 illegal immigrants who arrived are reportedly from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, and include families with young children.

Outside the naval observatory where Texas just dropped off two bus loads of migrants outside the VP’s residence. pic.twitter.com/vmUmduFZrT — Ryan King (@thatkingthing) September 15, 2022

??Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just arrived outside Kamala Harris residence at Naval Observatory in DC. pic.twitter.com/41QnF3p16W — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 15, 2022

The buses reportedly came from Del Rio, Texas, and migrants on the bus told Fox News the border is "open."

After repeated requests for assistance from the National Guard were denied, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over Texas sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the district. Abbott has sent more than 7,900 migrants to the nation’s capital as well as to New York City and Chicago.

Abbott’s office has pushed back on Bowser sounding the alarm over the amount of illegal immigrants that have arrived in her sanctuary city.

“The true emergency is on our nation’s southern border—not in our nation’s capital—where small Texas border towns are overrun and overwhelmed by hundreds of migrants every single day as the Biden Administration dumps them in their communities,” Abbott’s Press Secretary Renae Eze told The Texas Tribune earlier this month. “Instead of fearmongering and complaining about a few thousand migrants in her sanctuary city, Mayor Bowser should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border—something the president continues failing to do.”

The illegal immigrants arriving at the Naval Observatory comes on the heels of Harris insisting the border is “secure.”