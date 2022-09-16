CNN Reporting Completely Wrecks Democrat Narratives About 'Cruel' GOP Governors 'Kidnapping' Migrants

Progressives lashed out at Republican governors this week for transporting illegal immigrants to sanctuary locations in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and New York. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, claimed the illegal immigrants are being used as "political pawns" by "cruel" Republican leaders and called for an investigation into whether "the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.



I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, meanwhile, falsely accused GOP governors of “luring” migrants onto buses “like human traffickers,” claiming they don’t know where they’re being taken.

But it appears none of the progressives bothered asking the migrants how they felt about it. Surprisingly, CNN did, and what the network found completely destroys the prevailing narrative.

This was a very well done report by Gary Tuchman at CNN who went to a NGO in Eagle Pass & spoke to migrants before they boarded the buses, where the migrants themselves said they were happy to make the trip.https://t.co/gBS40lzJDk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2022

Asked what she felt about the 1,700 mile journey she and her husband were about to undertake, one illegal immigrant told CNN's Gary Tuchman they were "happy" about it.

The executive director of nonprofit Mission: Border Hope also told CNN that the migrants "want to go on these buses."

"No one has been forced" to go on the buses, she added.

Other reporting has also confirmed that migrants are not only well cared for, but can also get off the buses along the way to meet up with relatives.