CNN Reporting Completely Wrecks Democrat Narratives About 'Cruel' GOP Governors 'Kidnapping' Migrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Reporting Completely Wrecks Democrat Narratives About 'Cruel' GOP Governors 'Kidnapping' Migrants

Source: CNN/Screenshot

Progressives lashed out at Republican governors this week for transporting illegal immigrants to sanctuary locations in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and New York. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, claimed the illegal immigrants are being used as "political pawns" by "cruel" Republican leaders and called for an investigation into whether "the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, meanwhile, falsely accused GOP governors of “luring” migrants onto buses “like human traffickers,” claiming they don’t know where they’re being taken.  

But it appears none of the progressives bothered asking the migrants how they felt about it. Surprisingly, CNN did, and what the network found completely destroys the prevailing narrative. 

Asked what she felt about the 1,700 mile journey she and her husband were about to undertake, one illegal immigrant told CNN's Gary Tuchman they were "happy" about it. 

The executive director of nonprofit Mission: Border Hope also told CNN that the migrants "want to go on these buses." 

"No one has been forced" to go on the buses, she added. 

Other reporting has also confirmed that migrants are not only well cared for, but can also get off the buses along the way to meet up with relatives. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hunter Biden Now Says He Can't Afford Child Support for Love Child
Spencer Brown
The Sanctuary City Democrats Who Changed Their Tune Once Illegals Showed Up
Spencer Brown
If Liberals Think Governors' Migrant Plan Is Human Trafficking, Wait Until They Hear About the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
President Joe Biden Actually Claims to Want to 'Foster Unity'
Rebecca Downs
Dem Officials: DOJ Must Investigate GOP Governors Sending Illegal Immigrants to Blue Enclaves
Guy Benson
Judge Tells Biden Justice Department to Shove It on Mar-a-Lago Motion
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular