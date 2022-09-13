FBI

The FBI Showed Up to Trump Supporter's Home the Morning After Biden's Speech Attacking MAGA Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
The FBI Showed Up to Trump Supporter's Home the Morning After Biden's Speech Attacking MAGA Republicans

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

One day after President Biden’s dark speech at Independence Hall, warning that the MAGA movement is a threat to democracy, three FBI agents showed up at the door of a Trump supporter based off an anonymous tip that she was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Explaining the frightening situation on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Lisa Gallagher of New Jersey said her daughter woke her up early in the morning to tell her three armed agents were outside asking for her.

“Even though I knew I had done nothing wrong, after seeing Joe Biden’s speech the night before I thought ‘Oh my God, this is political,’ and I was frightened, I truly thought they could take me out of here in handcuffs,” she said.

As Carlson emphasized, Gallagher was not at the Capitol riot or even in Washington, D.C., and was not accused of a crime.

Gallagher and her husband had to pull out old calendars from January of 2021 to finally convince the agents that she wasn't there.

“Imagine armed FBI agents showing up at your house because you supported Trump on Facebook and demanding records of your whereabouts on a date nearly two years ago and of course, the FBI already knew that Lisa Gallagher was not there because they have sophisticated facial recognition software, so they were never planning to arrest her,” Carlson said. “The point (and this is a theme in every authoritarian regime), the point was to use government agents to intimidate enemies of the regime on the basis of an anonymous tip.”

Carlson said this is happening to possibly “scores” of other Trump supporters but it’s not getting any media coverage. 

“This is Soviet and there's no other word for it,” he said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Happens on Friday Could Benefit Republicans Ahead of the 2022 Midterms
Matt Vespa
The Country With the World's Strictest Pandemic Measures Announces a Sweeping Reversal of Policies
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Was Spotted in DC...and the Left Lost Their Minds
Matt Vespa
Brian Stelter Gets a New Gig
Leah Barkoukis
WaPo Put Forth What May Be Dumbest Piece Yet in Claiming 'Americans Are Finally Feeling Better About Economy'
Rebecca Downs
Did Trump's Legal Team Stick the 'Dagger' Into the Heart of the Biden DOJ's Mar-a-Lago Case?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular