Illegal Immigration
VIP

Abbott Has a Plan to Stop Busing Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Locations, but There's a Catch

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Abbott Has a Plan to Stop Busing Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Locations, but There's a Catch

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Nearly 5 million illegal immigrants have poured across the border since President Biden took office, yet, administration officials insist there's no problem. Vice President Kamala Harris continues to claim the border is "secure," which prompted Texas to remind her that isn't the case. Two buses full of migrants arrived just outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., this week, bringing the problem to her own front door. 

But it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's move to fly illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard that really highlighted Democrats' glaring double standards on the issue. Democrats have no problem with overwhelmed border towns bearing the brunt of mass migration, but when 50 illegal immigrants show up on their swanky island with nothing but multimillion-dollar homes, it's suddenly a "humanitarian crisis."

Those migrants are now being voluntarily removed from the island with the help of the Massachusetts National Guard. 

When will this feud between Republican governors and Democrats on the issue of illegal immigration finally end? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday the ball is in Biden's court. 

"We do have a plan to stop this process and the plan begins with the Biden administration finally securing the border," the governor said on Fox News. "It was just two years ago we had the fewest border crossings in decades because the Trump administration was enforcing the immigration laws. All Biden has to do is replicate what Trump did and that would lead to a reduction in border crossings, and that would lead to the elimination of us busing people to regions across the country." 

So far, Texas has sent more than 7,900 illegal immigrants to the nation's capital, New York City and Chicago to help alleviate the stress of illegal immigration on the state. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Massachusetts Governor Activates National Guard to Help Remove Illegal Immigrants From Martha's Vineyard
Leah Barkoukis
Poll Update Proves There's Been a Shift in Pennsylvania's Senate Race
Rebecca Downs
Nancy Pelosi May Not Remain the Speaker Even if Democrats DO Keep Control of the House
Rebecca Downs
Gubernatorial Race Is Now a 'Toss-Up' in Oregon of All Places
Rebecca Downs

Hunter Biden Says He Can't Afford Child Support
Spencer Brown
New Polls: Senate Prospects Looking Up for Republicans?
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular