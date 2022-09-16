Abbott Has a Plan to Stop Busing Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Locations, but There's a Catch

Nearly 5 million illegal immigrants have poured across the border since President Biden took office, yet, administration officials insist there's no problem. Vice President Kamala Harris continues to claim the border is "secure," which prompted Texas to remind her that isn't the case. Two buses full of migrants arrived just outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., this week, bringing the problem to her own front door.

This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC. VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border. https://t.co/H5n0ChTbIX

But it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's move to fly illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard that really highlighted Democrats' glaring double standards on the issue. Democrats have no problem with overwhelmed border towns bearing the brunt of mass migration, but when 50 illegal immigrants show up on their swanky island with nothing but multimillion-dollar homes, it's suddenly a "humanitarian crisis."

Those migrants are now being voluntarily removed from the island with the help of the Massachusetts National Guard.

When will this feud between Republican governors and Democrats on the issue of illegal immigration finally end? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday the ball is in Biden's court.

"We do have a plan to stop this process and the plan begins with the Biden administration finally securing the border," the governor said on Fox News. "It was just two years ago we had the fewest border crossings in decades because the Trump administration was enforcing the immigration laws. All Biden has to do is replicate what Trump did and that would lead to a reduction in border crossings, and that would lead to the elimination of us busing people to regions across the country."

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX: “We do have a plan to stop this [bussing] process and the plan begins with the Biden administration finally securing the border.”pic.twitter.com/ZU3ZZDQfPT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022

So far, Texas has sent more than 7,900 illegal immigrants to the nation's capital, New York City and Chicago to help alleviate the stress of illegal immigration on the state.