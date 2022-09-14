The Top Dems' Prediction About the Midterms

Tuesday marked the worst day for stocks in two years, inflation rose .1 percent, and yet President Biden, who is still underwater in polling, had the gall to celebrate the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which most people know is a sham. Given that the economy is Americans’ top concern and that history is not on their side, Democrats’ midterm prospects are not looking good. Except that’s not the attitude Dems are taking.

According to Punchbowl News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn are all confident that they’ll not only keep the lower chamber, but also pick up seats.

"Yes, indeed," Pelosi told the outlet when asked if Democrats would win seats in November.

She later added: “I was just in 12 cities in 12 days. We’re ready. And understand this. Because of the leadership of [DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney], we’re ready.

“So when the Dobbs decision came down, it wasn’t one of those ‘If only we had known.’ No. We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on.

“So we’re ready. Mobilizing on the ground … messaging, raising the money. But the biggest factor of all is not only do we believe, the candidates believe. So for a year, 10 months, eight months, terrific people had put themselves out there believing they could win in those districts.”

Punchbowl co-founder Jake Sherman pointed out that Pelosi was also confident ahead of the 2010 midterms when Democrats suffered a brutal defeat, losing 63 seats.

“I don’t know what you mean by that,” Pelosi said about the comparison. “Nobody’s told me that.”

Hoyer was cautiously optimistic.

“In 2010, at this point in time, it was July when the real break came. People were saying, ‘Geez, it doesn’t look good," he told Punchbowl. “Now we’re in September, the middle of September. People believe this can happen. Therefore, our people are energized. Yes, I think it can happen. Is it easy? Is it a slam dunk? No.”

The top Democrats' hopeful messaging stands in contrast to forecasts showing Republicans are favored to win the House.